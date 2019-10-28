Mrs. Debra Ann “Debbie” McGuire, age 62 of Summerville, Georgia passed away Saturday, October 26, 2019 at her residence.

Mrs. McGuire was born in Trion, Georgia on July 14, 1957, daughter of Luther Young and the late Jackie Warren. She was a retired nurse, an avid UGA football fan, and enjoyed traveling, attending music concerts and being with her friends. In addition to her mother, Mrs. McGuire was preceded in death by her husband, Gordon McGuire and a son, Marc Aubrey Cook.

Mrs. McGuire is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Matt and Melanie Cook of San Antonio, TX; sisters, Brenda Young and Melissa Milam; grandchildren, Savanna and Bodie Cooper; special friends, Jan Wulf of Floresville, TX; Cheryl and Ismael Burgos DeBear of Floresville, TX; Joe Gomez of Tuscon, AZ, and Angela Amos of Summerville; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Memorial Services for Mrs. McGuire will be held Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at 6:00 P.M. in the Petitt Chapel of the Coffman Funeral Home. Private interment will follow at a later date.

The family of Mrs. McGuire will gather at the Coffman Funeral Home where they will greet friends and visitors briefly prior the memorial service.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully asks that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to the American Cancer Society.

