Mrs. Chiquita Conkle Daniel, age 84, of Rome, GA, passed away on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at a local hospital.

Mrs. Daniel was born in Cherokee County, AL on August 31, 1935, daughter of the late Arthur William Conkle and the late Dora Marie Edge Conkle. She was the last surviving founding member of New Bethel Baptist Church. She loved to quilt, read and was involved in visiting the nursing homes, where they would sing until her health declined. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Grady Daniel, and by her brothers, Arthur William Conkle and John Louis Conkle.

Survivors include her sister, Winona Campbell; her daughter, Susan Ruth (Michael); her son, Michael Daniel; her grandchildren, Jonathan Ruth (Lydia) and Jennifer Lett (Adam); her great grandchildren, Caleb, Eli and Hannah Lett; numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be held on Thursday, October 17, 2019, at 4:00 pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, with the Rev. Dr. Michael Ruth officiating and the eulogy presented by Jonathan Ruth. Interment will be held on Friday, October 18, 2019 at Tuckers Chapel Cemetery in Cherokee County, AL at 10:00 am Central Time.

The family will receive friends on Thursday at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, from 2:00 pm until the service time.

Pallbearers are asked to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, on Thursday at 3:30pm and include: Jonathan Ruth, Adam Lett, Zachary Stegall, Erby Joe Daniel, Dennis Ledford and Richard Stansell.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.