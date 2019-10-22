Mrs. Betty Beatrice Roberson, age 90, of Aragon, passed away on Monday, October 21, 2019, at her residence.

Mrs. Roberson was born in Rome, Georgia on August 15, 1929, daughter of the late Joseph Franklin Blair and the late Ruby Stone Blair. She was also preceded in death by a granddaughter, Dusti Edwards, and by a son-in-law, Mike Siniard. Mrs. Roberson worked for several years at Lindale Mill. She was a member of Eden Valley Baptist Church and was a former member of the Wax Community Homemakers Club. Mrs. Roberson loved doing all kinds of needlework and crafts. She was an avid outdoors person who loved hunting and fishing. She and Mr. Roberson volunteered as a Hostess at numerous State Parks across the country, including in Wyoming where they lived for 10 years.

Survivors include her husband, Marvin Randolph “Randy” Roberson; four daughters, Wanda Southerland (Michael), Silver Creek, Patricia Siniard, Aragon, Donna Long (Steve, Gulf Shores, AL, and Penny Morrow (Robert), Rome; 8 grandchildren; 3 step-grandchildren; 23 great grandchildren; 3 great-great grandchildren.

Graveside services will be held on Thursday, October 24, 2019, at 12noon at Wax Cemetery. Her son-in-law, the Rev. Michael Southerland, will officiate.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.