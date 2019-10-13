Mrs. Bernice Louise Givens Bowling, age 88, of Rome, GA, passed away on Thursday, October 10, 2019.

Mrs. Bowling was born in Lindale, GA on October 4, 1931, the daughter of the late James Grady Givens and the late Eunice Elsie Bowman Givens. She worked for many years at Southern Bell. She was a member of Garden Lakes Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Audley Bowling, by her son-in-law, Barry Shedd, by two of her sisters, Betty Sue Nelson and Katherine Boatner, and by her brother, James A. Givens.

Survivors include her daughter, Patsy Shedd of Rome; her grandchildren, Patches Dabbs (Brian) of Cartersville and Jason Shedd of Rome; her great grandchildren, Chaz Bragg and Carlee Bragg, and Victoria Dabbs of Cartersville and Rylee Shedd and Kinslee Shedd of Rome; her great greatgrandchildren, Madison Rose Bragg and Eli Bragg; special granddaughter, Cassie Shedd; her sister, Sarah Johnson of Rome; several nieces and nephews.

Graveside service will be held on Monday, October 14, 2019, at 11:00 am at Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. The Rev. Billy Carver will officiate with Barry Henderson delivering the eulogy.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.