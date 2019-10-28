Mrs. Annie Gibson Lynn, 92 of Cedartown, Georgia passed away suddenly on October 27, 2019.

She was born on October 8, 1927 in Rock Run, Alabama the daughter of Mr. Ebb Gibson and Mrs. Ida Gibson. In addition to her father and mother she was also preceded in death by her husband, James Melvin Lynn; brothers, Calvin Gibson and Bill Gibson and a sister, Joyce Moody.

Annie Lynn is survived by her son, Ricky Lynn & Lori Naylor; daughters, Vickie Couch & Scott Couch and Lori Moocha; six grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren and five great great grandchildren. A number of nieces and nephews also survive.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday afternoon, October 29, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at the Lester C. Litesey Funeral Home.

Graveside and Interment services for Annie Gibson Lynn will be conducted on Tuesday afternoon, October 29, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. in the North View Cemetery with Rev. Joe Redding and Rev. John Redding officiating.

The following Gentlemen will serve as Pallbearers: Scott Couch, Randy Carroll, Chad Rudeseal and Donnie Pittman.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Mrs. Lynn’s Grandsons.

