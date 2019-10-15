Mrs. Annice Elizabeth Cook Gresham, age 71, of Perry, GA, formerly of Centre, AL, passed away on Sunday, October 13, 2019, in Warner Robins, GA.

Mrs. Gresham was born in Rome, Georgia on November 24, 1947, daughter of the late Rev. Grady Cook and the late Annice Christine Lankford Cook. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Elliott Sidney Gresham, Sr., by the father of her children, Walker Ray Stone, by a granddaughter, Bayleigh Caldwell, and by two sisters, her twin sister, Rachel Louise Driver, and Gail Dunn. Mrs. Gresham worked for a number of years in retail sales and was a member of Life Church and Life Seniors in Perry.

Survivors include two daughters, Ginger Darline Caldwell (Jason), Bonaire, and Connie Sue Stone, Dallas; a grandson, Austin Caldwell, Bonaire; two sisters, June Morrison, Centre, and Betty Singleton, Austin, TX; two brothers, Larry Cook, Columbia, TN, and Randy Cook, Byron; nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at 2pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with Bro. Mark Willingham and Sister Joe Lane Kirk officiating and her brother, Randy Cook, delivering the eulogy. Interment will follow in Rome Memorial Park.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Saturday from 1 until 1:45pm.

Pallbearers are asked to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Saturday at 1:30pm and include; Patrick O’Neal, Corey Little, Logan Bates, Tommy Dunn, Joe Cook and Brad Bates.

