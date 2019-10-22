Mrs. Alma Victoria “Vickie” Miller, age 69 of the Mountain View Community in Trion, passed away Sunday, October 20, 2019 at the Oak View Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Mrs. Miller was born in Chattooga County, Georgia on April 25, 1950, daughter of the late John Teems and Bonnie Lee Smith Teems. She attended the Harrell Street Church of God and prior to ill health worked at Mount Vernon Mills with the Defenders. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Miller was preceded in death by a son, Douglas Kincade; and a sister, Jeannie Teems.

Mrs. Miller is survived by her husband, James Miller; son and his companion, Johnny Kincade and Theresa Ladd; sister, Becky Smith; 6 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren, and a number of nieces and nephews.

Funeral services for Mrs. Miller will be held Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at 3:00 P.M. in the Petitt Chapel of the Coffman Funeral Home with Rev. John Mann and Mr. Charlie Long officiating. Interment will follow in the Macedonia Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be David Snowden, John Blackmon, David Kincade, Steve Morrison, Billy Tapp and Jeff Miller. Honorary Pallbearers will be the Staff of Oakview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Mrs. Miller will be in state at the Coffman Funeral Home where the family will receive friends Tuesday evening from 6:00 until 8:00 P.M.

