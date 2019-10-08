Mr. Tommy Darrell Dabbs, age 56, of Rome, GA, passed away Monday, October 7, 2019, in a local hospital.

Mr. Dabbs was born in Calhoun, GA on May 31, 1963, son of the former Retha Ann Watson and the late Tommy Carl Dabbs. He was a retired textile employee and was of the Church of God faith.

Survivors include his mother, Retha Ann Hood, Rome; 2 daughters, Jamie Short, Fruithurst, AL, and Ashley Royer, Tallapoosa; a son, Adam Dabbs (Cynthia), Lindale; a sister, Wanda Gail Ford, Shannon; a brother, Billy Dabbs, Rome; 8 grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, October 10, 2019, at 2pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. Jerry Brooks officiating. Interment will follow in East View Cemetery in Adairsville.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Wednesday evening from 5 until 7pm.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.