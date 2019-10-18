Mr. Thomas Vester McBurnett, Sr., age 79, of Armuchee, passed away on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at his residence.

Mr. McBurnett was born in Cherokee County, AL on September 23, 1940, son of the late William Vester McBurnett and the late Lavada Ely McBurnett. He was a member of the Local Labor Union # 752, IUE. He was a member of the Gethsemane Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by several siblings.

Survivors include his wife, Linda Ann Wright McBurnett, to whom he was married on June 29, 1966; 4 daughters, Kimberly Couzzourt (Danny), Silver Creek, Nonda Lance (Robby), Silver Creek, Melissa Crowe (Jareth), Cedar Bluff, AL, and Lavada Pledger (Jason), Rome; 3 sons, Thomas McBurnett, Jr. (Letha), Armuchee, George McBurnett, Calhoun, and Michael McBurnett, Rome; a sister, Bobbie Jo Dalrymple, Rome; a brother, James McBurnett, Rome; 15 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 2 pm on Monday, October 21, 2019, in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel. The Rev. Vance Stiles will officiate with Thomas McBurnett delivering the eulogy. Interment will follow in Rome Memorial Park with the Rev. Gregg Free in charge of the graveside rites.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, October 20, 2019, at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel from 5 pm -7 pm. At other hours, they may be contacted at the residence.

Pallbearers serving are asked to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel on Monday at 1:30 pm and include; Thomas, George and Michael McBurnett, Corey and Codey Lance, Jareth Crowe, Shane McBurnett, Jason Pledger, Isiah Pledger, Mikey and Brandon McBurnett.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.