Mr. Thomas Ray Holder, 77 of Rome passed away Friday October 11, 2019 in a local hospital.

Mr. Holder was born March 23, 1942, in Floyd County, son of the late Bill Holder and Sue Tolbert Holder. He was of the Baptist Faith and retired from Bell South after 38 years of service. He was a graduate of Coosa High School class of 1960 where he was an outstanding Quarter Back, and a veteran of the United States Navy. Mr. Holder was preceded in death by a brother, Jimmy Holder, sister Gail Padgett (Larry).

Survivors include his wife, Nancy Camp Holder, sons, Reagan (Tina) Holder, Jacksonville Beach, FL; Kirk Holder, Savannah; Christian Holder, Rome; step son, Shawn (Tonya) Prather, Calhoun; step daughter, Sonya (Morris) Harrison, Atlanta; brother, Bill (Linda) Holder, Rome; sister, Linda Tucker, Cedartown; 9 grandchildren, Best Buddy, Max Thompson, several nieces and nephews also survive.

Funeral services will be held at 3:00 P.M. Tuesday October 15, 2019, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Marvin Jackson, officiating. Interment will follow in Morning View Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:00 P.M. until the hour of service on Tuesday at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave. Rome, Ga. 30165.

Shanklin-Attaway Post Five Honor Guard will conduct military graveside rites.

Pallbearers include, Brendin Holder, Austin Gaylor, T. J. Holder, Max Thompson, Shawn Prather, and Ricky Camp.

Parnick Jennings, Sr.’s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.