Mr. Ricky Keith Smith, age 49, of Rome, GA, passed away on Tuesday, October 8, 2019, in a local hospital facility after a brief illness.

Ricky was born in Rome, GA, on January 16, 1970, son of the late C. Gerald Smith and Linda Sue Smith. He was a lifelong resident of Rome, Georgia. He was a self-employed construction worker and was a member of Friendship Baptist Church. He enjoyed being outside, working with his hands, and he was interested in all aspects of cycling. He was dearly loved by his family and friends.

Survivors include his mother, Linda Sue Smith, Rome; two brothers, Chris Smith (Cheryl), Rome, and Jay Smith (Briana), Rome; a sister, Susan Lemonds (Tim), Social Circle; nieces and nephews.

Memorial services will be held on Sunday, October 13, 2019, at 2:00 PM in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel with the Rev. Tracy Dowdy and the Rev. Keith Crowe officiating.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, on Sunday from 12 noon until the funeral hour.

The family would like to express their gratitude for all the thoughts, prayers and visits. A profound appreciation (and thanks) to Floyd Medical Center staff, Harbin Clinic Oncology and Cardiac centers and a special thank you to the Palliative Care Team.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, has charge of the arrangement.