Mr. Larry Thomas Hunt age 69 of Piedmont, Alabama passed away on Saturday October 26, 2019. He was born in Atlanta, Georgia on January 12, 1950. He was the son of the late Dickens and Idell Alberson Hunt.

Mr. Hunt is survived by his wife, Mae Hunt; son, Larry Michael Hunt (Cori); daughter, Cindy Hammontree (Howard); grandchildren, Cody Hunt, Christopher Hammontree, Emily Hammontree and Heidi Hammontree; great grandson, Oliver Hammontree; brother, Joseph Hunt.

Mr. Hunt is preceded in death by his parents; brothers James Hunt and Charles Hunt.

In keeping with Mr. Hunt’s wishes, he was cremated and a private memorial service will be held at a later date.

The Olin L. Gammage and Sons Funeral Home is handling the arrangements for Mr. Larry Thomas Hunt.