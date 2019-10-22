Mr. Kenneth Mayberry Harris, age 80, of Cave Spring, passed away on Sunday, October 20, 2019, at a local hospital.

Mr. Harris was born in Rome, Georgia on June 13, 1939, son of the late Alfred Riley Harris and the late Daphne Braden Harris Brock. He was also preceded in death by a daughter, Marci Faye Harris Dunn, on July 27, 2019. Prior to retirement, Mr. Harris worked as a Federal Probation Officer from 1973-1994. He was a member of Liberty View Baptist Church. Mr. Harris was an avid golfer and was a former member of Callier Springs Country Club, Horseleg Creek Country Club and BEAA Golf Club.

Survivors include his wife, Sandra Faye Mull Harris, to whom he was married on June 30, 1963; a daughter, Kendra Harris, Rome; three grandsons, Jonathan Dunn, Rome, Zachary Dunn, Rome, and Avery Harris, Bowling Green, OH.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, October 24, 2019, at 2pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev, Ladell Jacobs officiating and his daughter, Kendra Harris, delivering the eulogy. Interment will follow in East View Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Thursday from 12 noon until 1:45pm.

Pallbearers are asked to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Thursday at 1:30pm and include; Active: Jonathan Dunn, Zachary Dunn, Steve Mullis, Wil House, Christian Hardy, Ray Brock, Darold Green and Mark Mull. Honorary: Avery Harris, Jack Ozment, Dutch Walker and Keith Mull.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.