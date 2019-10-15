Mr. Jimmy Marshall Green, age 81, of Rome, GA, passed away on Saturday, October 12, 2019, at his residence.

Mr. Green was born in Floyd County, GA on January 13, 1938, son of the late J. M. Green and the late Frances Victoria Warren Green. He was a graduate of Armuchee High School in the class of 1957. He later attended Georgia Tech, Southern Tech, and Coosa Valley Tech. Mr. Green owned and operated the first hardware store in Armuchee, J. M. Green & Sons Hardware. He was a member of New Armuchee Baptist Church. Mr. Green was known for being dedicated, devoted, and loving to his family.

Survivors include his wife, Joann Pirkle Green; a daughter, Tonie Hall (John), Calhoun; 2 sons, Terry Marshall Green (Tammy), Calhoun, and Michael Steven Green, Rome; 4 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren.

In keeping with his wishes, Mr. Green will be cremated and a private memorial service will be held at Mr. Green’s home. The Rev. Eddie Brannon will officiate.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, makes this announcement for the family.