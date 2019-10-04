Mr. Jerry Lamar “Bubba” Williams, Jr., age 47, of Rome, passed away on Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at a local healthcare facility.

Mr. Williams was born in Rome, GA on December 7, 1971, son of Jerry Lamar Williams, Sr. and Kathy Sue Murphy Williams. He was self-employed as a welder and pipefitter. Jerry was ardent animal lover, enjoyed traveling and any activities outdoors. He is lovingly remembered as being “tough as nails”, loving his kids, spiritual and outgoing. He was a passionate drawer and his great joy in the last days was playing the “ding, dings” with his mother. He was preceded in death by a sister, Charity Rose “Charlie” Williams.

Survivors include his parents, both of Rome; his spouse, to whom he had been married for 24 years, Billie Gaye Williams, Silver Creek; children, Jerry Lamar “J.L.” Williams, III, Cedartown, Kayla Korrine Williams Bray (Kelby), Cedartown, Justin Williams, Cedartown, Kristen McMordie, Hawkinsville, Brittany Morgan, Rome, and Tyler Deaton (Allison), Cedartown; eight grandchildren; sisters, Heather Maria Williams, Rome, Rachel Wilbur, Rome; brother, Jonathan David Williams, Rome; two uncles, Edgar Thomas (Liz), Silver Creek, Joseph Thomas (Tina), Panama City Beach, FL.

In accordance with Jerry’s wishes, he will be cremated, and a memorial service will be held at a later date by his family.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, makes this announcement for the family.