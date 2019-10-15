Mr. James Tillman Fricks, Sr., age 92, of Shannon, passed away on Sunday, October 13, 2019, at a local hospital.

Mr. Fricks was born in Westminster, South Carolina on February 6, 1927, son of the late Joe Tillman Fricks and the late Essie James Fricks. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Annie Beth Shaw Fricks, on May 16, 2012, by a brother, David Fricks, and by two sisters, Marilyn Gould and Betty Jo Neururer. Mr. Fricks was a veteran of the U. S. Navy serving during World War II. During his time in the Navy, he was a certified NTSCH Signalman and obtained the rank of Quartermaster Third Class. Mr. Fricks worked for 39 years at the mill in Shannon, retiring in 1989. He was a member of the Shannon United Methodist Church. Mr. Fricks was a pilot and loved airplanes and trains. He loved the Lord and his family and was still driving his little white truck at 92 years old.

Survivors include two daughters, Judy A. Smith, Cookeville, TN, and Ellen Harrison (Dale), Shannon; a son, James “Tillman” Fricks, Jr. (Wendy), Rydal; six grandchildren, Wesley Harrison, Rome, Eric Harrison, Shannon, Erin Leap, Hermitage, TN, Dean Fricks, Rydal, Kelsey Robinson, Cartersville and Karen Allen, Adairsville; two great grandchildren, Mason Leap, Hermitage, TN, and Abby Harrison, Rome; a sister, Brenda Patterson, Dalton; a brother, Fred Fricks, Shannon; special friend, Ricky Williamson; nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at 3pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with Dr. Ken Freshour officiating. Interment will follow in Morning View Cemetery with the American Legion Post #5 Honor Guard presenting military honors.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Wednesday from 1pm until 2:45pm.

Pallbearers are asked to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Wednesday at 2:30pm and include; Dean Fricks, Wesley Harrison, Eric Harrison, Patrick Leap, Ricky Williamson and Nathan Self.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.