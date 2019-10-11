Mr. Howard Lester, age 93, of Cedartown, Georgia, passed away on Tuesday evening, October 8, 2019. Mr. Lester was born on January 17, 1926 in Haralson County to his parents, the late E.C. Lester & Viola Medlock Lester. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his loving wife, Mrs. Bernice Willingham Lester; his brothers, Cecil Lester, J.F. “Floy” Lester, Herschel “Jiggs” Lester; his sisters, Pauline Cauthen, Hedy Gable & Alma Evans; his step-mother, Jewell Lester and a nephew, Danny Lester.

Howard was retired from a long and dedicated career with the Georgia Department of Transportation, serving as a Materials Engineer. He was part of the crew that constructed I-20 and many other highways in west Georgia. He was a Veteran, proudly serving with the United States Army during World War II. He was wounded during the “Battle of the Bulge” in the European Theatre of Operations and was later awarded a Purple Heart. He was a longtime member of the First Baptist Church and a member of the Solid Rock Sunday School Class.

He is survived by his loving family, his brother, Edward Cleo Lester; his brother-in-law, Bill Cauthen; his sister-in-law, Mollie Lester; his nieces and nephews, Carolyn Cochran, Dennis Gable, Diane Godwin Markus, Kathy Pirkle, Susan Siqueira, Larry Godwin, Roger Cauthen, Sheila Martin, Jerry Cauthen, Deborah Fainn, Fran House, Donya Lester, Barry Lester, Mona Bourque, Jo Steiff, Todd Evans, David Willingham, Diane McClure, Missy Lundy, Wade Willingham and Tracey McKibben; special great niece, Anna Lundy; a host of great nieces & nephews, cousins and dear friends also survive.

Funeral services for Mr. Howard Lester will be conducted on Friday afternoon, October 11, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. from the Chapel of the Lester C. Litesey Funeral Home with the Rev. Wayne Benefield officiating. Interment will follow in the family lot in the Northview Cemetery with full military honors being conducted by the Brown-Wright Post 12 Honor Guard.

The family will receive friends on Thursday evening, October 10, 2019 from 5:00 until 8:00 p.m. at the Lester C. Litesey Funeral Home. The following Gentlemen are asked to serve as Pallbearers: Paul Cochran, Pete Buckner, Barry Lester, David Willingham, Roger Cauthen, Larry Godwin, Dennis Gable, Jerry Cauthen, Mark Bourque & Dan Gwin.

The Lester C. Litesey Funeral Home of Cedartown is in charge of the arrangements for Mr. Howard Lester.