Mr. Horace Steven “Steve” Shaw, age 67, of Rome, GA, passed away on Sunday, October 13, 2019, at his residence.

Mr. Shaw was born in Floyd County, GA on May 5, 1952, son of the former Mildred Rampley and the late Horace Grover Shaw. He was a 1970 graduate of West Rome High School and received his Associate degree in business from Floyd College. Mr. Shaw was a Sergeant in the United States Air Force, where he proudly served from 1972 until 1976. Prior to his retirement, he was employed as a mechanic with Georgia Power Company. Mr. Shaw was a member of the Coosa Lodge #622 F. & A. M. He was a member of Pleasant Valley South Baptist Church and a former Deacon and Sunday School teacher at Pisgah Baptist Church. Mr. Shaw was a member of the Georgia Wrestling Association and a newly inducted member into the Georgia chapter of the National High School Wrestling Hall of Fame, after being a referee for 39 years.

Survivors include his wife, the former Donna Ann Baker, to whom he was married on October 6, 1974; daughter, Jennifer Parrott, Emerson; son, Chris Shaw (Amanda), Dallas, GA; his mother, Mildred Rampley Shaw, Rome; 6 grandchildren, Kenny Parrott, Lana Parrott, Malorie Parrott, Tyson Shaw, Beckett Shaw and Lily Blalock; 2 sisters, Linda Camp (John), Rome, and Sandra Barker (Stanley), Rome; brother, Tommy Shaw (Cherrie), Armuchee; a number of nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, October 17, 2019, at 1pm at Pleasant Valley South Baptist Church with Dr. Philip May officiating and his son, Chris Shaw, delivering the eulogy. Interment services will be held on Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at 11:30am at Georgia National Cemetery with the American Legion Post #5 Honor Guard presenting military honors.

The family will receive friends at Pleasant Valley South Baptist Church on Thursday from 11am until 12:45pm.

Pallbearers are asked to assemble at Pleasant Valley South Baptist Church on Thursday at 12:30 pm and include: Greg Freeman, Steve Ramey, Josh Salas, Mark Trammell, David Stinson and Bruce Perry.

Flowers will be accepted or memorial donations may be made to “Bulldogs Battling Breast Cancer” at 4037 Lauada Drive, Douglasville, GA 30135.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.