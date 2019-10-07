Mr. George Horace Fitzgerald, age 89, of Rome passed away Saturday October 5, 2019 in a local health care.

Mr. Fitzgerald was born February 15, 1930 in Cobb County, a son of the late E.D. Fitzgerald, and Mae Taylor Fitzgerald. He was a member of Lakeview Baptist Church and the Adult Men Sunday School Class, Coosa Masonic Lodge #622 F&AM. He was retired from Georgia Power after 42 years, and a veteran of the United States Air Force. Mr. Fitzgerald was preceded in death by his Wilma Broom Fitzgerald, April 11, 2018.

Survivors include his daughter, Gwen Flemming, Joni Mert, brothers, Ed Fitzgerald, Robert Fitzgerald, sister, Evangeline Parris, several nieces and nephews also survive.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 P.M. Tuesday October 8, 2019 at Good Shepherd Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Calvin “Skeeter” Chatman, officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 11:00 Am until the service hour on Tuesday, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave. Rome, GA. 30165.

Parnick Jennings, Sr.’s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.