Mr. Elmer Porter Freeman, age 88, of Rome, GA, passed away Monday, October 21, 2019, following a lengthy illness.

A native of Rome and Floyd County, Mr. Freeman was born April 30, 1931, son of the late Doyal Baxter Freeman and Ethel Mae Satcher Freeman. He was a 1948 graduate of Rome Boys High School and was a member of Transfiguration Episcopal Church. Prior to retirement in 1998, Mr. Freeman was associated with T & M Brokerage Company for over 30 years. He was a lifetime member of Floyd County Wildlife Association and loved woodworking. In addition to his parents, Mr. Freeman was preceded in death on January 25, 2008, by his wife, Ann Latimer Freeman, whom he married March 11, 1951. A daughter, Toni Kemper, a sister, Ruby Davis, and two brothers, Jim Freeman and Sidney Freeman, also preceded him in death.

Mr. Freeman is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law, Teri and Sandy Butler of Johns Creek, GA, and Janet and Will Hudson of Brentwood, TN; one son and daughter-in-law, Bryan and Gina Freeman of Rome. Eight grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends also survive.

Funeral services for Mr. Freeman will be held on Thursday afternoon, October 24, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of Salmon Funeral Home with Rev. Linda Baker Pineo officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends at Salmon Funeral Home on Thursday from 12:00 noon until the service hour.

Pallbearers are asked to meet at the funeral home by 1:30 p.m. and include Billy Hatcher, Grant Butler, Glenn Butler, Jay Butler, Sandy Butler and Will Hudson.

The staff of Salmon Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mr. Elmer Porter Freeman.