Mr. Don Anthony Agan, age 62, of Aragon, GA, received his long, awaited healing Tuesday evening, October 8, 2019, in his earthly home, surrounded by his loving family.

Mr. Agan was born in Rome, GA on May 20, 1957, son of the former Betty Marie Cleveland and the late Edwin Billy Agan. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Edwin Phil Agan, and by his mother-in-law, Phyllis Spears. Don was a 1975 graduate of Pepperell High School attended Coosa Valley Tech. A Master Plumber, Mr. Agan owned and operated Don Agan Plumbing Co. for over 30 years. He was a member of Flint Hill Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon. Mr. Agan was a member of John W. Akin Lodge #537 F. & A. M.

Don never met a stranger and his infectious charm would light up a room. His strong faith carried him through life, and he shared it with others, not only by his words, but also in his actions. He was a hard-working man but always made his family his top priority. Although he was the boss at work, his favorite titles were husband, daddy, and “Poppa.” Don will be greatly missed but his memories will stay with us forever and live on in the smiles of his grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife, the former Dondra Spears, to whom he was married on July 27, 1980; a daughter, Jenna Agan Wilson (Michael), Rome; a son, Jason Agan, Duluth; his mother, Marie Cleveland Agan, Aragon; his sister, Debbie Agan, Aragon; his father-in-law, Don Spears, Rome; 5 grandchildren, Trace, Charlie Ray, Peyton, Everlee, and Maitlan; many cousins also survive.

A Celebration of Don’s life will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019, at 2pm at Flint Hill Baptist Church. His father-in-law, the Rev. Don Spears, will officiate with family sharing. Interment will follow in Flint Hill Baptist Church with the John W. Akin Lodge #537 F. & A. M. having charge of graveside rites.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Friday from 5 until 7pm.