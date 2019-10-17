Mr. Caleb Thomas Clark, age 27, of Aragon, GA, passed away Friday, October 11, 2019, at his residence.

Mr. Clark was born in Austell, GA on November 10, 1991, son of the former Stacy Lou Worthington and Gary Thomas Clark. He was a 2010 graduate of Pepperell High School in Lindale and attended North Georgia Technical College. While in high school, he was active in the F. F. A., having served as Chaplain. Mr. Clark was employed with Beacon Construction Company, LLC. He was a member of Flint Hill Baptist Church.

Survivors include his parents, Gary and Stacy Clark, Aragon; his sister, Madeline Clark, Aragon; 3 brothers, Mason Clark (Cassidy), Cartersville, Spencer Clark (Erin Wilder), Aragon, and Jeremiah Clark, Aragon; maternal grandparents, Tommy and Janet Worthington, Aragon; paternal grandparents, Mack and Gail Clark, Aragon; maternal great grandmother, Betty Robinson, Cave Spring; aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 18, 2019, at 2pm at Flint Hill Baptist Church with Pastor Garry Burns, the Rev. Adam Colston, and the Rev. Don Spears officiating. Interment will follow in Flint Hill Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Thursday evening from 5 until 7pm.

Pallbearers are requested to assemble at Flint Hill Baptist Church on Friday at 1:30pm and include: Gary Clark, Spencer Clark, Mason Clark, Ben Hellriegel, Dawson Presley, and Jason Agan.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.