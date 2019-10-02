Mr. Billy Gross Alred, age 87 of Cedartown, Georgia, passed away on Monday, September 30, 2019. He was born on April 18, 1932 in Cedartown. He was the son of the late Newton Gross and Minnie Angie Stephens Alred.

Mr. Alred was a member of Southside Baptist Church and graduated from the University of Alabama and Georgia State University.

Mr. Alred is survived by his brother, Charles Alred; 4 God Sons; and 25 nieces and nephews.

Mr. Alred is preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Cleo Morris, Eloise Little and Gladys Byers, and brothers, J.W. “Dub” Alred, Forrest Alred and Buddy Alred.

The funeral arrangements for Mr. Billy Gross Alred will be held on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at two o’clock in the afternoon at Southside Baptist Church with Rev. Joel A. Smith, Rev. Danny Tucker and Rev. Billy Fraiser officiating. Interment will follow in the Northview Cemetery with Rev. Randy Stephens officiating and full military rites conducted by the Rockmart Legion.

The family of Mr. Alred will receive family and friends on Thursday, October 3, 2019 from twelve o’clock (noon) until the funeral hour at Southside Baptist Church.

Mr. Alred’s nephews, God Sons and great-nephews will serve as pallbearers.

The Olin L. Gammage and Sons Funeral Home is handling the arrangements for Mr. Billy Gross Alred.