Mr. Albert Thomas “Tommy” Hardin, age 66, of Cedar Bluff, AL, passed away Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at a health care facility in Rome, GA.

Mr. Hardin was born in Floyd County, GA on June 2, 1953, to the late Neutie Wilson Hardin and the late Sandra Gresham Hardin. He was a retired equipment installer for Georgia Power and was of the Baptist faith. Mr. Hardin was a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers.

Survivors include his loving wife of 32 years, the former Lillie Mae Powell, Cedar Bluff, AL; 2 sons, Ryan Hardin (Erin), Lyerly, GA, and Al Hardin, Rome; 2 grandchildren, Raylan & Everleigh Hardin, Lyerly; a brother, Garner Hardin, Cedar Bluff; nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, November 2, 2019, from 3 until 5 pm at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel. At other hours, the family may be contacted at their respective residences.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, has charge of arrangements.