Melvin Dean Glenn, age 62 of Cedar Bluff, passed away Friday, October 11th at his residence.

Survivors include his wife, Teri Sanders Tucker; son, Jeffrey Tucker of Oklahoma, Robert Tucker of Cedar Bluff; daughters, April Williams of Arkansas, Tiffany Pruitt of Collinsville; mother, Ruby Love Glenn of Nocona, Texas; brothers, Ray & Lance Glenn both of Nocona, TX; 11 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren.

Mr. Glenn was a native of California, the son of the late Melvin Glenn and was a truck driver.

