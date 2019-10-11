Mary Marvine Spinks, age76 of Centre passed away Thursday October 10th at her residence.

The family will celebrate her life while receiving friends from 2 P.M. to 4 P.M. Sunday October 13th at Perry Funeral Home with Rev. Eddie Nation giving a word of prayer.

Survivors include husband, Douglas Spinks of Centre; son, Jeff Spinks of Centre; daughter, Pamela Spinks Lowery of Centre; sisters-in-law, Carolyn Boggs, Pat Chester, Judy Spinks and Brenda Miracle; grandchildren, Zack Spinks and Caleb Spinks; several nieces and nephews; special thanks, Yvonne Major, Dorothy Wells and Southern New Beacon Hospice.

Mrs. Spinks was the daughter of the late Jonas and Mary Harris Nance. She was a native of Alabama City and resided with her family for 37 years in Mapleton Georgia. Mrs. Spinks was a member of Centre First Baptist Church.

In Lieu of Flowers, memorials can be made to Centre First Baptist Church Building Fund.