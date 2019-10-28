Mary Audrey Towe, 73 of Adairsville passed away October 26, 2019 at home with her family. She was born in Adairsville, GA on October 21, 1946 to the late James Roy and Ethel Baggett Towe. Audrey was retired from Klopman Mills/Galey & Lord where she worked faithfully for 35 + years. She was a lifelong member of Dry Creek Baptist Church in Adairsville.

Audrey loved her family and was a devoted sister to Sara Towe Blankenship, her husband Gene Blankenship, the late James Daniel and JoAnn Towe and Vivian Towe Armstrong. She was most beloved by her nephews and nieces whom she loved as her children, Jeff Blankenship, Mark and Jennifer Armstrong Elliott, Andy and Tonya Blankenship and Casey and Melanie Armstrong Twilley. Great nieces and nephews, Ashley Cole Griffin, Jake Elliott, Cam Blankenship, Hannah Blankenship, Grace Twilley, and Mason Twilley.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at 2:00 pm from Dry Creek Baptist Church, Adairsville with Reverends Randy Jackson and Larry Towe officiating. Interment will follow Eastview Cemetery, Adairsville. The body wil lie-in-state at the church from 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm. Pallbearers include Jeff Blankenship, Andy Blankenship, Jake Elliott, Mason Twilley, Cam Blankenship, and Carl Towe. Honorary pallbearers include, Randy Hazelwood and Bobby Hazelwood.

The family will receive friends Tuesday from 5:00 until 8:00 pm at Barton Funeral Home, Adairsville.

R. Dudley Barton & Son Funeral Home, Adairsville, is in charge of arrangements for Mary Audrey Towe.