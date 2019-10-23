An Indiana man is behind bars following an investigation that involved Centre Police.

According to Chief Kirk Blankenship, earlier this year Investigators with the Centre PD received complaints about a man contacting local numbers via the Social Media platform FaceTime. When the caller would answer the man would immediately begin exposing his genitals. The victims in the case were all female and minors.

Chief Blankenship said that Chief Investigator Randy Mayorga was able to work with cell phone providers and Detectives in Lake County, Indiana in identifying and locating 44 year old James Johnson of Hobart, Indiana.

Indiana authorities arrested Johnson following a traffic stop; subsequent interviews resulted in Johnson confessing to the crimes.

Warrants have been obtained for charges of Dissemination of Material Harmful to a Minor and Attempted Possession of Child Pornography, both charges are felonies.

Additional charges are forthcoming pending search warrants of his social media accounts.

From WEIS radio