Tyrand Devell Clinton, 22 of Powder Springs, was arrested at the Chevron on Turner McCall Blvd after reports said he broke into over a half dozen cars between April 12 and May 3 of this yeare.

Reports said that Clinton stole numerous items including a 9mm handgun and numerous bank cards.

Reports added that Clinton proceeded to use the bank cards around the area.

Clinton is charged with eight counts entering an automobile with intent to commit a felony, felony theft by taking, two counts financial transaction card fraud, two counts financial card theft, and obstruction.