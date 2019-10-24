Joyce Ellis Huggins, age 84, of Rome passed away Wednesday October 23, 2019 at a local hospital after a short illness.

Joyce was born September 2, 1935 in Dalton GA., a daughter of the late Ernest and Edna Ellis. Joyce worked for 30 years and retired from Floyd County Board of Education. She then worked 17 years at Garden Lakes Realty as a Realtor. Joyce was the most loving mother and grandmother. There was not anything she wouldn’t do for them or anyone for that matter. She was loved by all who met her. She was preceded in death by 3 brothers and 1 sister.

She is survived by two sons: Greg (Susan) Huggins, Dale (Paige) Huggins; one daughter: Kim (Frank) Peschel; nine grandchildren, numerous great grandchildren; and one sister: Virginia Edwards.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM Saturday October 26, 2019 at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, Dr. Jonathan Huggins officiating. Interment will follow in Grove Level Baptist Church Cemetery, 2802 Cleveland Hwy Dalton, GA 30721, at 3:30 PM on Saturday. The family will receive friends from 11 AM until 1 PM on Saturday at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave. Rome, Ga. 30165.

Please visit our website, www.goodshepherdfh.net to post tributes, and view the DVD on Joyce’s life.