Jordan D. Towns, age 17, of Adairsville, GA passed away Thursday evening, October 17, 2019, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident.

Jordan was born in Bartow County, December 10, 2001, son of Porter Slama and Tina Towns-Slama. He was a member of Clear Creek Baptist Church. He was a senior at Adairsville High School and attended the Bartow County College and Career Academy. He was a dedicated member of the tactical team and competed in several SkillsUSA competitions receiving numerous awards. He also worked at Food Lion in Adairsville. Jordan was a lover of dogs, music, and people. His passion for helping others was shown somehow everyday. He loved to lift others up, make them feel good, or simply put a smile on their face. Jordan brought laughter in a quiet room and enjoyed having a good time with his friends and family. A loving son, brother, grandson, and friend he will forever be missed.

Survivors include his parents, Porter and Tina Slama; brothers, Triston and Daylon Slama; grandparents, James and Teresa Hopper, Richard Slama, and Judith Wingate; several aunts, uncles, and cousins; significant other, Brianna Adkerson.

The family will receive friends Monday from 5:00 until 8:00 pm at NorthPointe Church, Adairsville. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at 3:30 pm from NorthPointe Church, Adairsville with Reverends Ted Towns and Donnie Summey officiating. Interment will follow Eastview Cemetery, Adairsville.

In Jordan’s honor his dearest friends will serve as pallbearers, Gavin Ward, J.T. Jolly, Nathaniel Abernathy, Andrew Bagley, Kameron Nichols, Seger Kipper, Zachary Abraham, Stetson Hall, Stephen Knight, Payton Warren, Brandon Collins, Orion Taylor, Cody Duvall, andNate Delia, Honorary pallbearers will be his uncles, Jesse Hopper and Brandon Hopper.



R. Dudley Barton & Son Funeral Home, Adairsville, is in charge of arrangements for Jordan D. Towns.