John Daniel Hudgins, age 63, of Silver Creek passed away at his home on October 24, 2019.

John was born on September 2, 1956 in Rome, Georgia. The son of the late, William Franklin Hudgins, and Pauline Nails Hudgins. He was a member of the Local 1940 in Atlanta. He was preceded by five brother’s George, Jay, Sherman, and David Hudgins.

John is survived by two daughters Shannon (Gary) Shepherd and Monica (Clay) Jeffress; ten grandchildren; Trenton, Issac, and Marty Gross, Hannah Jeffress, Cody Garrett, Tyler, Serenity and Shyann Hutchens, Dayton and Summer Harvey.

Funeral services will be held 2:00pm Tuesday October 29, 2019 at Good Shepherd Funeral Home with Greg Hunter and James Abercrombie officiating. Interment will follow in the Rome Memorial park. The family will receive friends from Friday October 25, 2019 until October 28, 2019 at his home 730 Donahoo Road Silver Creek.

Please visit our website, www.goodshepherdfh.net to post tributes, and view the DVD on John’s life.

Parnick Jennings, Sr.’s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrandements.