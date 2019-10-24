Jesse Adam Cox, age 38, of Cedartown, passed away on Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at a local hospital.

Adam was born in Rome, Georgia on November 1, 1980, son of Debbie Marlene Cox Potts. He was preceded in death by his stepfather, Farris Phillip Potts, and by his grandparents, Herman Cox and Grace Gilmore Cox. Adam was a graduate of Pepperell High School class of 2000 and was of the Baptist faith. He worked for Kerry Foods. Adam was a member of the Lindale Lodge #455 F.&A.M. and was an honorary member of the Traveling Men.

Survivors include his wife, Jennifer Danielle Bryan Cox; two children, Elsie Claire Cox and Elijah Bryan Cox; his mother, Debbie Potts, Silver Creek; a sister, Jessica Parks, Silver Creek; aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be held on Friday, October 25, 2019, at 4pm at Pleasant Hope Cemetery. The Rev. Tim Bennett will officiate with Masonic rites being presented.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Thursday from 5 until 7pm.

Pallbearers are asked to assemble at the cemetery on Friday at 3:45pm and include; Ricky Carver, Roger Carver, Ron Morris, James Cox, Jonathan Roberts and John Thompson.

In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made to the Adam Cox Memorial Fund to benefit his children. These donations may be made at any United Community Bank.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.