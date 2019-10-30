Christopher Lee Wedgeworth, 25 of Summerville, was arrested at Redmond Hospital after officers said he became disorderly.

Reports stated that while in an exam room he became loud and then refused to quit down. He then left the room and refused to reenter despite numerous attempts from law enforcement to get him to do so.

Reports added that Wedgeworth had just had issued with law enforcement in Chattooga County before coming to Redmond.

Officers then proceeded to attempt to handcuff Wedgeworth but he refused to place his hands behind his back.

Wedgeworth is charged with public drunk and disorderly conduct.