Construction of the U.S. Highway 41 interchange will close the southbound ramp from Highway 41 to U.S. Highway 411 south, beginning Friday, November 1, 2019.

Traffic headed south on Highway 41 will detour down Felton Road to Highway 411 while crews build a new Highway 41 southbound ramp to Highway 411. The old ramp will be closed until February 2020, at which time the new ramp will open to motorists.



However, traffic traveling south on Highway 41 will still be able to use a newly constructed ramp to merge onto Highway 411 northbound.



The entire interchange project is expected to be completed in April of 2020. At almost $38 million, it is the largest Georgia Department of Transportation project in District 6, which covers 17 counties.