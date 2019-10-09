Two suspects are now in custody following a high speed chase from northwest Georgia into Cherokee County this (Wednesday) morning.

The pair – both of whom have felony warrants out for their arrest – fled, after being spotted driving in downtown Rome.

The pursuit ran through the Foster’s Mill community on Brushy Branch Road – eventually entering Alabama on County Road 22. The suspects’ car finally came to a stop roughly eight to ten miles from the state line in the Newberry’s Crossroads community, after striking the rear end of a Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office vehicle around 8:30am. Reportedly the car had also struck another Sheriff’s Office vehicle at some point and two of the Floyd County law enforcement vehicles involved in the chase experienced damage.

It’s believed the two occupants of the vehicle were armed during the pursuit.

One of the subjects, 38 year old John Thomas Duvall of Rome, was booked into jail locally – charged with Obstructing Justice/False ID. He will, of course, be extradited back to Georgia to face charges there. It’s unclear at this time, where the second individual will be jailed.

We’ll have additional information as it becomes available.

Those involved locally include the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office and both the Cedar Bluff and Centre Police Departments along with assistance from the Leesburg Police Department Rome agencies included the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office and Floyd County PD, along with the Rome City Police Department

From WEIS radio