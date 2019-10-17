High school football is back! Join Coosa Valley News and WJTH radio every Friday night for the best in high school football coverage! Join Tony Potts and Ken Fox as they bring you “In the Zone” starting at 5:30. Then starting at 7, listen as they bring you the CVN Game of the Week!

Click link below to LISTEN LIVE to the Game of the Week Armuchee at Gordon Central

https://network1sports.com/station/wjth

Armuchee at Gordon Central

Dade County at Coosa

Darlington at Trion

Chattooga at Model

Pepperell at Rockmart

Paulding County at Rome

Christian Heritage at Horizon Christian (Saturday)

Sonoraville at Adairsville

Sandy Creek at Carterville

Cass at East Paulding

Calhoun at Murray County

The Game of the Week is Sponsored by McDonald’s!