High school football is back! Join Coosa Valley News and WJTH radio every Friday night for the best in high school football coverage! Join Tony Potts and Ken Fox as they bring you “In the Zone” starting at 5:30. Then starting at 7, listen as they bring you the CVN Game of the Week!

Click link below to LISTEN LIVE!

https://network1sports.com/station/wjth

Coosa at Armuchee

Christian Heritage at Darlington

Model at Pepperell

Woodland at Rome

LFO at Adairsville

Cartersville at Central, Caroll

Cass at Carrollton

Rockmart at Chattooga

Mt Zion at Trion

Gordon Central at Dade County

Sonoraville at Ringgold

LaGrange at Cedartown

The Game of the Week is Sponsored by McDonald’s!