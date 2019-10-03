High school football is back! Join Coosa Valley News and WJTH radio every Friday night for the best in high school football coverage! Join Tony Potts and Ken Fox as they bring you “In the Zone” starting at 5:30. Then starting at 7, listen as they bring you the CVN Game of the Week!
Click link below to LISTEN LIVE!
https://network1sports.com/station/wjth
Coosa at Armuchee
Christian Heritage at Darlington
Model at Pepperell
Woodland at Rome
LFO at Adairsville
Cartersville at Central, Caroll
Cass at Carrollton
Rockmart at Chattooga
Mt Zion at Trion
Gordon Central at Dade County
Sonoraville at Ringgold
LaGrange at Cedartown
The Game of the Week is Sponsored by McDonald’s!