High school football is back! Join Coosa Valley News and WJTH radio every Friday night for the best in high school football coverage! Join Tony Potts and Ken Fox as they bring you “In the Zone” starting at 5:30. Then starting at 7, listen as they bring you the CVN Game of the Week!

Click link below to LISTEN LIVE!

https://network1sports.com/station/wjth

Armuchee at Pepperell

Model at Coosa

Darlington at North Cobb Christian

Rome at Villa Rica

Ringgold at Adairsville

Dade County at Chattooga

Trion at Bowdon

Calhoun at Haralson County

Rockmart at Gordon Central

Sonoraville at Chahulla Creek

Cedartown at Sandy Creek

The Game of the Week is sponsored by McDonalds!