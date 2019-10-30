High school football is back! Join Coosa Valley News and WJTH radio every Friday night for the best in high school football coverage! Join Tony Potts and Ken Fox as they bring you “In the Zone” starting at 5:30. Then starting at 7, listen as they bring you the CVN Game of the Week!
Armuchee at Pepperell
Model at Coosa
Darlington at North Cobb Christian
Rome at Villa Rica
Ringgold at Adairsville
Dade County at Chattooga
Trion at Bowdon
Calhoun at Haralson County
Rockmart at Gordon Central
Sonoraville at Chahulla Creek
Cedartown at Sandy Creek
