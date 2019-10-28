Henry Steven Williams, age 73, passed away Saturday evening, October 26, 2019, at his residence with his family gathered around him.

He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He loved his family very much. He enjoyed his occupation being a truck driver. Mr. Williams never met a stranger. He loved hunting, fishing, gardening, and his all time favorite thing to do was travel. Henry had a big heart, a great sense of humor, and was loved by his friends and family. He loved the Lord and his hope was in Jesus Christ. He was a member of Faith Tabernacle Church. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lonnie Williams and Mary Worley Williams; first wife and mother of his children, Linda Williams; son, Timmy Williams; and son-in-law, Bob Mitchell.

Survivors include his wife, Peggy Huskins Williams; children, Heather (Anthony) McCoy, Amy (Richard) Heaton, John (Ashley) Roberson, Felicia (Donnie) Thacker; daughter-in-law, Mary Williams; brother, Ralph (Kathy) Williams; sister, Juanita (Hoyt) Jones; 21 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at 2:00 pm from Faith Tabernacle Church, Rydal with Reverend Hoyt Jones and Pastor Andrew Hight officiating. Interment will follow in Faith Tabernacle Church Cemetery. Pallbearers include Steven Williams, Adam Smith, Justin Smith, Zach Townsend, Robert Mitchell, and Jamie Connley.

The family will receive friends Monday from 6:00 until 8:00 pm at Barton Funeral Home, Adairsville.



R. Dudley Barton & Son Funeral Home, Adairsville, is in charge of arrangements for Henry Steven Williams.