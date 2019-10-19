A cardiothoracic surgeon based out of Harbin Clinic, Zachary Forrest Solomon, of Rome, was arrested in Athens Thursday on numerous felony charges including rape.

According to Harbin Clinic Solomon joined the Harbin cardiothoracic team last February.

Solomon is charged with rape, aggravated battery, aggravated assault aggravated sodomy, and battery.

Harbin Clinic said that Solomon resigned on Friday.

Check back later as additional information becomes available.

Harbin Clinic released the following statement

Harbin Clinic is aware of Cardiothoracic Surgeon Dr. Zachary Solomon’s arrest. Dr. Solomon has tendered his resignation and is no longer affiliated with Harbin Clinic.

Harbin Clinic’s mission is to care completely for patients throughout Northwest Georgia and the surrounding region. We do this by providing the highest level of quality healthcare to the region and nurturing the wellness of individuals and families. With the communities we serve at the heart of Harbin’s mission, the Clinic does not tolerate any behavior that is in violation of its core values of integrity, compassion, accountability, respect and excellence.

PREVIOUS

Harbin Clinic welcomes Cardiothoracic Surgeon Dr. Zachary Solomon. Media release:As he scrubbed in on his first heart surgery, Dr. Zachary Solomon admits his own heart was racing.

“It was during the third year of my residency and my mentor was replacing an aortic valve,” Solomon recalls. “That’s the valve that separates the heart from the blood vessel which supplies blood to the rest of the body. It struck me how beautiful the operation was. It was very complex, and being able to give that person a better quality of life was extraordinary and humbling.”

Solomon joins doctors. Cyrus Parsa, Daniel Goldfaden and Dhru Girard on the Harbin Clinic Cardiothoracic Surgery team.

“I have been at Harbin Clinic for a long time,” says Goldfaden who joined the clinic in 1986. “I know the culture of Harbin Clinic’s compassionate care well, and Dr. Solomon is a perfect addition to the group of physicians here. He lives our mission of caring completely and putting patients first.”

“I am beyond impressed by the level of camaraderie that exists among Harbin Clinic physicians,” says Dr. Solomon. “Within the multi-specialty structure, it’s apparent everybody works closely together to provide the best medical treatment for Northwest Georgia. It’s not like that everywhere, and I’m very proud to join Harbin Clinic.”

It was during his general surgery training that Solomon discovered his passion for healing people with cardiothoracic disorders. Cardiothoracic surgeons specialize in operations of the heart, lungs and esophagus as well as other organs in the chest.

“I really enjoy how the cardiologists, pulmonologists and cardiac surgeons work together to take care of the patients,” he says.

Solomon says the demands of the job are non-stop but he prefers it that way. “I thrive in a fast-paced and challenging environment,” he says. “I like the fact that we have to maintain focus at all times. I’m very at home in the operating room, as well as the Intensive Care Unit. It all comes down to taking care of people.”

Solomon adds that his philosophy is to treat all patients like family. “I love what I do because I get to help people every day,” he says. “It’s a lot of responsibility but caring for others and helping people change their lives for the better is very rewarding.”

While Solomon’s family is originally from New Jersey, they moved to Alabama when he was in the fifth grade. “My dad took a job at Auburn University and we were the first of our family to move to the South. I absolutely love it here,” says Dr. Solomon. “I went to the University of Georgia for my undergraduate education; I loved Athens. I’m a Bulldog for life. I was in Savannah for my residency and that was a really special time, too.”

Although his fellowship was based in Boston, Solomon was determined to head back down south. “Boston was a tremendous experience; it’s a great place to train and live for a couple of years, but I knew that I belong down here.”

Solomon says his goal has been to find a place with a strong sense of community in which to put down roots, and he believes he’s found it in Rome. “I appreciate the opportunity to join this community,” says Dr. Solomon. “I look forward to meeting people and taking great care of patients here. I’m ready to become ingrained in the culture of Rome.”

Describing himself as a simple person, Solomon says he enjoys relaxing by the pool, having cookouts and playing golf, billiards and ping pong. He savors spending time with friends over a great meal.

Solomon received his Doctor of Medicine degree from the George Washington University School of Medicine in Washington, DC. He completed his residency in general surgery at Memorial University Medical Center in Savannah, GA and his fellowship in cardiothoracic surgery at Tufts Medical Center in Boston, MA.

He is accredited in general surgery by the American Board of Surgery. He is a member of the Society of Thoracic Surgeons and the American College of Surgeons. Solomon joined Harbin Clinic in 2019.