Halpern Enterprises, Inc. announced it has acquired Indian Hills, a 133,130-square-foot shopping center located one hour northwest of Atlanta at 429 Hwy 53 East in Calhoun, Ga. The purchase brings the company’s portfolio size to 52 properties across the southeast, totaling more than 3.7M square feet.

“Indian Hills is an ideal value-add acquisition for us,” said Matthew Oppenheimer, Halpern’s Director of Acquisitions. “The shopping center sits on fundamentally sound real estate, is located in a thriving retail corridor and presents significant upside opportunity through lease up of vacant space.”

Situated one half mile from I-75, in the heart of Calhoun’s growing trade area, Indian Hills is located adjacent to Mohawk Industries, which employs more than 3,400 people, and surrounded by numerous national restaurants and retailers.

Developed in 1998, Indian Hills consists of 18 tenant spaces and features national brands Chick-fil-A, Hibbett Sports, CATO, GNC, PT Solutions and Tractor Supply. Taco Bell and Captain D’s are located on separately owned parcels directly in front of the property.

Previously anchored by Walmart and Ingles, Indian Hills offers a 32,000-square-foot anchor opportunity along with a 25,200-square-foot junior anchor space and 16,800 square feet of retail and restaurant space.

“We’re excited to bring new tenants to the center, and we look forward to solidifying its place as a shopping destination in Calhoun,” said Oppenheimer.

View Indian Hills leasing information.

From : https://halpernent.com/halpern-acquires-indian-hills-shopping-center-in-calhoun-ga/