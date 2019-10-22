More than $16,000 was raised to provide funding and financial aid to Georgia Northwestern Technical College (GNTC) students during the annual GNTC Foundation Golf Tournament held recently at Barnsley Resort in Adairsville.

The tournament was sponsored by Bank of LaFayette, Floyd Medical Center, Fox Systems, Georgia Army Reserves National Guard (GAARNG) and Mohawk Industries.

Teams that participated included: Bank of LaFayette, Dalton Utilities, Flegal Insurance, Floyd Medical Center, Fox Systems, GAARNG, Goodyear – Calhoun, Mayer Electric, Mohawk Industries, Ringgold Telephone Company, Roper, Silver Comet Furniture, Suhner Manufacturing, Synovus, Team 507 and United Community Bank.

Hole Sponsors that contributed $200 each included Ace Hardware Lindale; Louis F. Barton; Bank of LaFayette; Bobbye F. Harris Foundation, Inc.; Chick-Fil-A; Coca-Cola; Cox Media (AJC); Dalton Utilities/OptiLink; Dukes Wings and Seafood; El Pueblito; Flegal Insurance; Floyd Medical Center; Fox Systems, Inc.; Georgia Power; GAARNG; Goodyear – Calhoun; Hometown Headlines; JAS Media Placement; Learning Labs; Mayer Electric Company, Inc.; Mohawk Industries; OTR Wheel; Parker Systems; LLC/FiberNet; Pirelli; Prater Ford; Profile Custom Extrusions; Ringgold Telephone Company; Rome News Tribune/Times Journal, Inc.; Rome Braves Professional Baseball; Shelburne Advertising; Silver Comet Furniture; Starr Matthews; Suhner Manufacturing; Taco House; Toles Temple & Wright, Inc.; WLAQ – The Ridge 95.7; United Community Bank; and V3 Magazine.

Additional Support was provided by Ace Hardware Lindale, Allied Frozen Foods, Cherokee Golf & Country Club, City Club Marietta, Coca-Cola, Cox Media (AJC), Five Star Food Services, Georgia Power, Quick Tune & Lube, Greene’s Jewelers, Honeymoon Bakery, LaFayette Golf Course, Mavis Tire Supply, Pirelli, Ringgold Telephone Company, Rome Braves Professional Baseball, Screenvision, SEIDA, Stonebridge Golf Club and United Community Bank.

Proceeds raised from the tournament will be used to provide scholarships and financial assistance to GNTC students on all six campuses. The Foundation also assists with purchasing equipment for programs, providing training for faculty and staff, and providing materials for the library. For additional information about the Foundation, contact Michelle Beatson at 706.802.5850 or via email at [email protected].

Georgia Northwestern Technical College provides quality workforce education to the citizens of Northwest Georgia. Students have the opportunity to earn an associate degree, diploma, or a certificate in business, health, industrial, or public service career paths. This past year, 12,785 people benefited from GNTC’s credit and noncredit programs. With an annual credit enrollment of 7,499 students, GNTC is the largest college in Northwest Georgia. GNTC has an additional enrollment of 5,286 people through adult education, continuing education, business and industry training, and Georgia Quick Start. For more information about GNTC, visit us at www.GNTC.edu. GNTC is a unit of the Technical College System of Georgia and an Equal Opportunity Institution.