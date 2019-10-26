The Georgia Department of Transportation is holding an open house on Thursday, November 7, 2019, to present the plans for the proposed widening of Old Alabama Road from Rockmart Highway/State Route 113 to Paga Mine Road.



Bartow County residents are encouraged attend the open house to offer their comments and feedback from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Woodland High School in the cafeteria at 800 Old Alabama Rd SE, Cartersville, GA 30120.

Attendees of the open house can review the project, ask questions, and express any concerns they might have about proposed improvements.

