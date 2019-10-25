On Wednesday, October 23, 2019, Denise Lucas, 37 years old, was arrested in Crawford County, Georgia. Lucas was charged with Theft by Taking {O.C.G.A. 16-8-2} involving the theft of official County funds in excess of $60,000. Lucas was taken to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office where she processed through the arrest/booking procedure. An additional charge of Theft by Conversion {O.C.G.A. 16-8-4} was taken in neighboring Peach County. Both charges are felony violations punishable between two (2) and twenty (20) years in prison.

On June 6, 2019, the Roberta Police Department requested the GBI’s assistance with a possible theft/embezzlement investigation involving Crawford County Board of Education funds. The criminal investigation revealed that Denise Lucas, a fifteen (15) year employee of the Crawford County Board of Education had unlawfully embezzled the money over approximately the past 2 ½ years.

The GBI investigation is active and ongoing. When the investigation has been completed, it will be turned over to the District Attorney’s Office.