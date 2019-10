The Rome-Floyd Recycling Center and Keep Rome-Floyd Beautiful will host a Scrap Tire Amnesty day for Rome and Floyd County residents at State Mutual Stadium on Saturday, Oct 19th, from 9 am – 3 pm.



The limit will be 8 tires and/or 2 tractor tires per vehicle We will not accept Commercial Tires.



Emma Wells, Director of KRFB, secured a grant to secure the hauling and recycling of these tires from the EPD. The Recycling Center staff will coordinate the event next week.’