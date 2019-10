The site of the former Rome-Floyd Recycling Center on Watters Street has been sold to entrepreneur Eddie Hasko for $30,000.

The property was put out for bids twice, but Hasko was the only bidder.

The property was once part of the old Fox Manufacturing site. It is currently on the Georgia Environmental Protection Division’s Hazardous Site Inventory, but it has been deemed safe to use. However, guidelines are in place to where the soil cannot be disturbed.

Hasko plans to use it for storage.