On Monday, October 7, 2019, former Bleckley County High School teacher Brantley Aaron Collins, 25, was arrested for one felony count of Sexual Assault by Persons with Supervisory or Disciplinary Authority.

On September 30, 2019, Bleckley County Sheriff Kris Coody requested the GBI to investigate a complaint he received from Bleckley County Board of Education Superintendent Steve J. Smith alleging an inappropriate relationship between Collins and a student at Bleckley County High School where Collins was a teacher. Collins resigned from Bleckley County High School on September 30, 2019.

If anyone has any information regarding this investigation, please contact the GBI Eastman office at 478-374-6988 or the Bleckley County Sheriff’s Office at 478-934-4545.