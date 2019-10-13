  • HAWTHORN SUITES – CONTINENTAL BREAKFAST
  • 100 W SECOND AVE ROME, GA 30161
  • Phone Number:
  • Permit Type: FS
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 10-11-2019
  • For More Information Call: (706) 295-6316
  • JANDY’S FROZEN YOGURT – MOBILE
  • 715 TURNER MCCALL BLVD ROME, GA 30165
  • Phone Number:
  • Permit Type: FS
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 10-10-2019
  • For More Information Call: (706) 295-6316
  • KALEIDO SNO SNO BALLS – PURPLE
  • 414 BROAD ST ROME, GA 30161
  • Phone Number:
  • Permit Type: FS
  • Last Inspection Score: 90
  • Last Inspection Date: 10-10-2019
  • For More Information Call: (706) 295-6316
  • JIMMY JOHN’S
  • 487 TURNER MCCALL BLVD ROME, GA 30165
  • Phone Number:
  • Permit Type: FS
  • Last Inspection Score: 91
  • Last Inspection Date: 10-10-2019
  • For More Information Call: (706) 295-6316
  • SPARTAN SMOOTHIES MOBILE UNIT
  • 315 RIVERSIDE PARKWAY STE 160 ROME, GA 30161
  • Phone Number:
  • Permit Type: FS
  • Last Inspection Score: 91
  • Last Inspection Date: 10-10-2019
  • For More Information Call: (706) 295-6316
  • WINTHROP MANOR NURSING CENTER
  • 12 CHATEAU DR ROME, GA 30161
  • Phone Number:
  • Permit Type: FS
  • Last Inspection Score: 96
  • Last Inspection Date: 10-09-2019
  • For More Information Call: (706) 295-6316
  • EVERGREEN HEALTH & REHABILITATION – MORAN LAKE
  • 139 MORAN LAKE RD ROME, GA 30161
  • Phone Number: (706) 378-3383
  • Permit Type: FS
  • Last Inspection Score: 94
  • Last Inspection Date: 10-09-2019
  • For More Information Call: (706) 295-6316
  • SUBWAY #65359
  • 501 REDMOND RD ROME, GA 30165
  • Phone Number:
  • Permit Type: FS
  • Last Inspection Score: 97
  • Last Inspection Date: 10-09-2019
  • For More Information Call: (706) 295-6316
  • DON NEO – BASE
  • 12 AUBURN LN ROME, GA 30165
  • Phone Number:
  • Permit Type: FS
  • Last Inspection Score: 84
  • Last Inspection Date: 10-09-2019
  • For More Information Call: (706) 295-6316
  • CRAWDADDY’S BASE
  • 20 WATTS WAY ROME, GA 30165
  • Phone Number: (678) 787-2143
  • Permit Type: FS
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 10-09-2019
  • For More Information Call: (706) 295-6316
  • WENDY’S HAMBURGERS – SHORTER AVENUE
  • 2435 SHORTER AVE ROME, GA 30165
  • Phone Number:
  • Permit Type: FS
  • Last Inspection Score: 91
  • Last Inspection Date: 10-08-2019
  • For More Information Call: (706) 295-6316
  • SUBWAY – MARTHA BERRY HIGHWAY
  • 3194 MARTHA BERRY HWY ROME, GA 30165
  • Phone Number:
  • Permit Type: FS
  • Last Inspection Score: 87
  • Last Inspection Date: 10-08-2019
  • For More Information Call: (706) 295-6316
  • BELLA ROMA GRILL
  • 770 BRAVES BLVD ROME, GA 30165
  • Phone Number:
  • Permit Type: FS
  • Last Inspection Score: 91
  • Last Inspection Date: 10-08-2019
  • For More Information Call: (706) 295-6316
  • STEAK-N-SHAKE
  • 838 TURNER MCCALL BLVD ROME, GA 30161
  • Phone Number: (706) 506-9000
  • Permit Type: FS
  • Last Inspection Score: 88
  • Last Inspection Date: 10-08-2019
  • For More Information Call: (706) 295-6316
  • ROMA MIA RISTORANTE ITALIANO
  • 3401 MARTHA BERRY HWY ROME, GA 30165
  • Phone Number:
  • Permit Type: FS
  • Last Inspection Score: 91
  • Last Inspection Date: 10-08-2019
  • For More Information Call: (706) 295-6316
  • FLOYD MEDICAL CAFE
  • 304 TURNER MCCALL BLVD ROME, GA 30165
  • Phone Number:
  • Permit Type: FS
  • Last Inspection Score: 93
  • Last Inspection Date: 10-08-2019
  • For More Information Call: (706) 295-6316
  • CHINA CITY RESTAURANT
  • 1803 MARTHA BERRY BLVD ROME, GA 30165
  • Phone Number: (706) 291-2499
  • Permit Type: FS
  • Last Inspection Score: 75
  • Last Inspection Date: 10-07-2019
  • For More Information Call: (706) 295-6316
  • ZAXBY’S – SHORTER
  • 2415 SHORTER AVE ROME, GA 30165
  • Phone Number:
  • Permit Type: FS
  • Last Inspection Score: 88
  • Last Inspection Date: 10-07-2019
  • For More Information Call: (706) 295-6316
  • SHANNON DINER
  • 4535 OLD CALHOUN HWY NE ROME, GA 30161
  • Phone Number:
  • Permit Type: FS
  • Last Inspection Score: 82
  • Last Inspection Date: 10-07-2019
  • For More Information Call: (706) 295-6316
  • CIRCLE K STORES INC./SUBWAY #3564
  • 3070 CEDARTOWN HWY SW ROME, GA 30161
  • Phone Number:
  • Permit Type: FS
  • Last Inspection Score: 90
  • Last Inspection Date: 10-07-2019
  • For More Information Call: (706) 295-6316
  • WS & MA ENTERPRISES, LLC (D.B.A. M & J HOME COOKING)
  • 2214 SHORTER AVE ROME, GA 30165
  • Phone Number:
  • Permit Type: FS
  • Last Inspection Score: 97
  • Last Inspection Date: 10-07-2019
  • For More Information Call: (706) 295-6316