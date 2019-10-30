Cherokee County Coroner Dr. Jeremy Deaton has confirmed that one person was fatally injured Tuesday morning in a fiery crash involving an 18 wheeler and a car on Alabama Highway 68 West between Leesburg and Sand Rock.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the driver of the 2014 Freightliner was a resident of Piedmont, who fortunately only suffered minor injuries; Coroner Deaton said the name of the deceased – who was ejected from the car involved – is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

That collision took place at 10:42am according to the accident report.

We’ll have additional information as it becomes available.

From WEIS radio